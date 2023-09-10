NASA is continually keeping a watchful eye on potentially hazardous asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth. By tracking the positions of newly discovered Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs), NASA is able to report their data to the Minor Planet Center. From there, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) calculates the most likely orbit of the asteroid around the Sun.

To further evaluate the possibility of an impact and refine the asteroid’s orbit, NASA relies on the Sentry program. This program utilizes a unique algorithm that randomly selects points within the uncertainty region, allowing it to focus on even the most unlikely impact scenarios.

One such asteroid that has recently been observed is Asteroid 2023 RL. This space rock, with a width of only 24 feet, is roughly the size of a bus. It is currently heading towards Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet today. Fortunately, Asteroid 2023 RL is expected to pass by at a safe distance of approximately 755,000 kilometers.

Asteroid 2023 RL belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, named after the first of its kind, which was discovered in 1976 by American astronomer Eleanor Helin. The Aten family of asteroids is classified as “Near Earth Asteroids” due to their proximity to our planet.

Despite its classification, Asteroid 2023 RL is not considered hazardous. According to NASA, asteroids are categorized as “Potentially Hazardous” if they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size larger than 150 meters. As Asteroid 2023 RL does not meet these criteria, it poses no threat to our planet.

In conclusion, NASA’s ongoing efforts to monitor and track asteroids play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of Earth. By accurately determining the orbits and assessing potential impacts, scientists can provide valuable information and peace of mind to the general public.

