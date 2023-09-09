Apa yang Dijangkakan daripada Harga Siri iPhone 15

The highly anticipated launch of Apple’s new line of iPhones is set to take place on September 12 at the Wonderlust event. As with every iPhone release, there has been a lot of speculation and rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 series. While many of the new features have already been leaked, what remains a mystery is the official pricing.

Apple will be offering four models in the iPhone 15 series: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Similar to previous years, there will be two standard models and two Pro models that will come with a premium price tag.

Starting with the good news, it is expected that Apple will retain the pricing of last year’s non-Pro model for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. In the US, the base model started at $999, and in India, it was priced at Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be priced at Rs 89,900.

The standard models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are rumored to come with some significant upgrades. One notable change is the elimination of the notch, which has been present since the iPhone X series. It will be replaced by the Dynamic Island, which was introduced in last year’s model, resulting in increased screen real estate. The bezel size is also expected to become slimmer. There are also rumors suggesting that the primary camera will be upgraded from 12 MP to 48 MP. Additionally, both the non-Pro and Pro models are expected to feature a USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning cable.

Moving on to the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to see a $100 price increase compared to last year’s model, which was priced at $999 in the US. In India, the iPhone 15 Pro started at Rs 1,29,900, and Indian buyers can expect at least a Rs 10,000 price hike. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, is rumored to see an even bigger price increase of $200, making the starting price around $1299. Indian buyers should also prepare for a substantial price hike compared to last year’s model, which started at Rs 1,39,900.

In terms of new features, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a titanium frame, replacing the stainless steel frame of previous models. This change is expected to make the phones sturdier yet lighter. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope lens, providing 5x-6x optical zoom capability.

It is important to note that the price estimates are based on rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, these rumors give us a good indication of what to expect when it comes to pricing the new iPhone 15 series.

