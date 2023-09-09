Scientists Find Fossil Evidence of Deep-Sea Echinoids Dating Back 104 Million Years

Scientists have discovered fossil evidence that shows higher invertebrates, specifically irregular echinoids or sea urchins, have been stably colonizing the deep sea for at least 104 million years. This finding sheds light on the long-standing existence and evolution of these creatures in the depths of the oceans.

A team of researchers led by Göttingen University analyzed over 40,000 spine fragments from sediment samples to study the evolutionary changes of irregular sea urchins over time, particularly after major extinction events. They also explored the potential impacts of future global warming on deep-sea ecosystems.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, used fossil spines of irregular echinoids found in sediment samples from boreholes in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Southern Ocean. These samples were representative of former water depths ranging from 200 to 4,700 meters.

The research team observed morphological characteristics of the spines and determined their thickness, shape, and length. They also assessed the biomass of the sea urchins in the habitat by measuring the amount of spiny material in the sediments.

The findings reveal that the deep sea has been continuously populated by irregular echinoids since at least the early Cretaceous period, approximately 104 million years ago. The researchers also discovered that major disturbances in the deep sea occurred after the meteorite impact that caused a mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous period.

The study suggests that the “Lilliput Effect” occurred, wherein smaller species had a survival advantage after the mass extinction, resulting in smaller body sizes. The researchers also found a correlation between water temperature and the biomass of sea urchins, implying that human-induced global warming could potentially impact the deep sea in the future.

This research, conducted by a team from Göttingen University, Heidelberg University, Frankfurt University, and the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin, provides valuable insights into the long history of deep-sea colonization by irregular echinoids and offers implications for the future of these ecosystems.

Sumber:

– Universiti Göttingen

– PLOS ONE journal