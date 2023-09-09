The Rare and Valuable 1970 AMC Trans Am Javelin SST Up for Auction

The 1970 AMC Trans Am Javelin SST is one of the rarest American muscle cars to have participated in the early Seventies racing scene. Out of the limited production of only 100 units, one of these unique Javelins is going up for auction at the Mecum event in Dallas on September 20.

The Trans Am Javelin was designed in a patriotic tricolor paint scheme of red, white, and blue. It was introduced by the American Motors Corporation in 1968, as they made the decision to compete against Ford and General Motors in the Trans Am racing series. Mark Donohue, the company’s chief driver, achieved great success in his Javelin AMX, winning seven races and securing the SCCA Trans-Am Championship in 1971. With a total of 82 points, AMC surpassed Ford, Chevrolet, and Pontiac in the championship.

This particular Javelin listed for auction is equipped with a powerful 390-cubic-inch V-8 engine, producing 325 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 420 pound-feet of torque. It also features power steering and brakes, dual exhaust, a BorgWarner four-speed manual transmission, and a Hurst competition shifter. The unique “ram induction system” adds to its performance, as it directs cool air into the engine through a functional hood scoop.

Originally priced at $3,995, the Trans Am Javelin was considered expensive during its time. As one of the 19,714 Javelin units produced in 1970, it started as a rare vehicle and has become highly sought after by collectors today. The surviving examples of this muscle car are scarce, making them even more valuable when they appear for sale. The auction estimate for this unique Javelin is not yet available.

