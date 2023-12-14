Acer Memperkenalkan Paparan LCD Permainan Baharu dengan Ciri-ciri Mengagumkan

Acer has recently announced the launch of two cutting-edge gaming LCD displays in Japan, showcasing their commitment to providing gamers with top-of-the-line technology. These displays, the XV275KP3biipruzx and the XV275UP3biiprx, are both 27 inches in size and come packed with impressive features to enhance the gaming experience.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the XV275KP3biipruzx model, which boasts a stunning 4K resolution and utilizes Mini LED backlight technology. Equipped with an IPS LCD panel, it offers a refresh rate of 160Hz and a lightning-fast response time of 1ms. This means gamers can enjoy smooth visuals and seamless gameplay without any motion blur.

What sets this display apart is its adherence to the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard, ensuring a high-quality dynamic range. With 576-zone local dimming, the XV275KP3biipruzx delivers deep blacks and vibrant colors, covering 99% of the AdobeRGB color gamut. Achieving color accuracy with a Delta E value of less than 2, this display brings visuals to life with stunning precision.

The XV275KP3biipruzx also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, providing synchronized graphics that eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. Capable of displaying a remarkable 1.07 billion colors, this display offers a peak brightness of 1,000 cd/m2 and a dynamic contrast ratio of 100 million:1. With wide viewing angles of 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically, the XV275KP3biipruzx ensures that gamers never miss a detail.

In terms of connectivity, this model includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB Type-C port that is compatible with a 90W power supply, and one DisplayPort 1.4. The adjustable stand allows for a tilt range from -5 to 25 degrees, swivel from -25 to 25 degrees, pivot capability, and a height adjustment of 150mm. Measuring 613.1mm in width, 267mm in depth, 587mm in height, and weighing 6.72kg, this display combines functionality and style.

While the XV275KP3biipruzx steals the spotlight, the XV275UP3biiprx model should not be overlooked. It features a VA LCD panel and supports a slightly higher refresh rate of 170Hz, with a response time of 2ms. Like its counterpart, it adheres to the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard and supports AMD FreeSync Premium, delivering smooth and immersive gaming experiences.

Boasting 16.7 million colors, the XV275UP3biiprx offers the same brightness, dynamic contrast ratio, and viewing angles as the XV275KP3biipruzx. It includes two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, ensuring seamless connectivity. The adjustable stand provides similar flexibility, and the unit weighs slightly less at 6.32kg.

In conclusion, Acer’s new gaming LCD displays raise the bar in terms of both performance and design. With cutting-edge features and impressive specifications, these displays promise to revolutionize the gaming experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.