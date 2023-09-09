The Release of “Starfield” Marks a Milestone for Bethesda and Microsoft

After years of anticipation, Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated video game, “Starfield,” has finally been released. Developed by Bethesda and published under Microsoft’s Xbox brand, “Starfield” is the studio’s first new intellectual property in nearly three decades. The game’s release comes with high expectations, given the studio’s pedigree and the fact that it is a marquee title for Xbox. Despite some initial nervousness from legendary game creator Todd Howard, “Starfield” has already become a success, quickly becoming the most-played Xbox-exclusive game and breaking numerous records.

“Starfield” is a significant milestone in Microsoft’s strategy to become a universal gaming platform. With its cloud, PC, and Xbox series consoles, Microsoft aims to offer various methods of distribution for its games. The game is also expected to boost the numbers of Microsoft’s subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in 2021 was made with the intention of strengthening the company’s exclusive quality titles for Game Pass.

Microsoft’s game strategy involves establishing more open standards in gaming, allowing players more freedom to find and enjoy their games. While Xbox does have some walled-off content, such as “Starfield” not being available on PlayStation, Xbox head Phil Spencer is working to change that. Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard further demonstrates its commitment to staying competitive in the lucrative video games industry.

In terms of expanding its intellectual property into other mediums, Xbox is still in the early stages compared to its rivals like Nintendo and Sony. However, Spencer believes that video game stories will continue to grow in importance and influence, as creators in the industry are just as capable as creators in other mediums. Howard, known for his work on the “Fallout” franchise, is one of those capable creators, and “Starfield” is another example of his team’s ambition and storytelling prowess.

The development of “Starfield” was not without its challenges, including rewriting parts of the engine and adapting to remote work during the pandemic. Despite the initial setbacks, “Starfield” has finally made its debut and is poised to become another success for Bethesda and Xbox.

Sumber:

– The Washington Post