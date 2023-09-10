The Mystery of Cosmic Neutrinos Revealed by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory has made a groundbreaking discovery by unveiling the first map of the Milky Way in neutrinos. Neutrinos are subatomic particles that pass through the Earth every second, most of which come from the sun or Earth’s atmosphere. However, a small fraction of these neutrinos, moving much faster than the rest, originate from powerful sources in distant parts of the universe. The IceCube Neutrino Observatory has collected enough cosmic neutrinos to reveal patterns in their origin.

The new map shows a diffuse haze of cosmic neutrinos emanating from various regions in the Milky Way, but no individual sources stand out. This mysterious finding has left researchers puzzled. Previously, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory connected cosmic neutrinos to an individual source, an active galaxy called NGC 1068. Matter spiraling into the galaxy’s central supermassive black hole generates cosmic neutrinos.

The discovery of cosmic neutrino sources opens up new possibilities for physicists to explore fundamental physics. Neutrinos can challenge the reigning Standard Model of particle physics and offer a chance to test quantum descriptions of gravity. However, identifying the origins of cosmic neutrinos is only the first step. The processes or circumstances that generate these particles around supermassive black holes are not yet well understood.

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory consists of kilometer-long strings of detectors buried deep in the Antarctic ice. It detects a dozen or so cosmic neutrinos each year, which stand out against the background of atmospheric and solar neutrinos. These energetic neutrinos arise from collisions between fast-moving atomic nuclei called cosmic rays and material in space. Previous theories suggested that gamma-ray bursts were responsible for generating cosmic neutrinos, but this hypothesis lost traction when it failed to explain the observed data.

IceCube began sending out alerts whenever a cosmic neutrino was detected, allowing other astronomers to observe the same region of the sky. This led to the tentative identification of a cosmic neutrino source in an active galaxy called TXS 0506+056. Further analysis by IceCube confirmed the correlation between these two cosmic neutrinos and the active galaxies NGC 1068 and TXS. The race between gamma-ray bursts and active galaxies as potential sources of cosmic neutrinos has been decided.

The two active galaxies, NGC 1068 and TXS, exhibit different mechanisms for producing cosmic neutrinos. TXS is a blazar that shoots a jet of high-energy radiation directly towards Earth, while NGC 1068 does not have such a jet. This suggests that diverse mechanisms within active galaxies could generate cosmic neutrinos. The precise mechanisms are still unknown due to the complexity of the cores of active galaxies.

Furthermore, cosmic neutrinos originating within the Milky Way add to the mystery. There are no obvious sources of high-energy particles in our galaxy, particularly active galactic nuclei. It is possible that these neutrinos originated from cosmic rays produced during a previous active phase of our galaxy.

The discovery of the map of cosmic neutrinos by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory provides valuable insights into the origins and behavior of these elusive particles. As researchers continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding cosmic neutrinos, new avenues for understanding fundamental physics may be unlocked.

