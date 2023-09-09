Kapal Era Perang Dunia I yang Hilang Ditemui di Wilayah Beaumont

In a surprising turn of events, Bill Milner, a local resident of the Beaumont region, uncovered five World War I-era ships while jet skiing on the Neches River during a period of drought. The astounding discovery prompted Milner to reach out to curator Susan Kilcress of the Ice House Museum in Silsbee, Texas, to bring the story of the ships to life.

The ships, each measuring a staggering 300 feet in length, were built in Beaumont during World War I and were recognized as Emergency Fleet Corporation (EFC) ships. These vessels were constructed in 1917 to replace the merchant ships in the Atlantic that were being sunk by German submarines.

Once the war concluded, a significant number of EFC ships were repurposed as barges or sold for parts. However, the five ships discovered in the Neches River met a different fate. Within six months, they mysteriously moved and were subsequently burned to the waterline.

The Texas Historical Commission, upon being alerted to the discovery, confirmed that there are nearly 40 WWI EFC vessels in various East Texas rivers. While the Commission was aware of these wrecks, the citizens of Beaumont were not. Kilcress emphasizes that removing anything from a shipwreck is illegal under Texas law, and urges the public to visit the Ice House Museum in Silsbee for more information on the uncovering of these remarkable warships.

This unexpected find sheds light on a forgotten chapter of history, offering a glimpse into the role that Beaumont played in supporting the war effort during World War I. Its significance lies not only in the physical remains of these ships but also in the stories they can tell about the past. As researchers and historians delve into this newfound treasure trove of information, there is much to be learned and appreciated from these extraordinary artifacts deep within the waters of the Neches River.

– Neches River: A river located in eastern Texas, popular for outdoor recreational activities such as jet skiing and boating.

– Emergency Fleet Corporation (EFC) ships: Vessels built during World War I in 1917 to replace merchant ships in the Atlantic that were being sunk by German submarines.

– Texas Historical Commission: A state agency responsible for historic preservation and promoting the appreciation and understanding of Texas history.

