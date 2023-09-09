Google Memperkenalkan Penggoda untuk Pixel 8 dan Pixel 8 Pro

Google has recently released teasers for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro series smartphones. The teaser for the smartwatch model has also been unveiled. The teaser provides information about the Indian launch of Pixel Watch 2. In addition to the video, it has been announced that Pixel Watch 2 will be launched in India on October 5th. The sales will be carried out on Flipkart, an online marketplace.

Furthermore, the Indian debut of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones is set to begin on October 5th. Last year, Pixel Watch was not launched in the Indian market. However, this time, Pixel Watch 2 is being released in India. As for the specifications, Pixel Watch 2 does not have many changes compared to its previous version. The dimensions of the bands for this model are available in Pixel 8 Pro colors.

