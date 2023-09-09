Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

Google Memperkenalkan Penggoda untuk Pixel 8 dan Pixel 8 Pro

ByRobert Andrew

September 9, 2023
Google Memperkenalkan Penggoda untuk Pixel 8 dan Pixel 8 Pro

Google has recently released teasers for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro series smartphones. The teaser for the smartwatch model has also been unveiled. The teaser provides information about the Indian launch of Pixel Watch 2. In addition to the video, it has been announced that Pixel Watch 2 will be launched in India on October 5th. The sales will be carried out on Flipkart, an online marketplace.

Furthermore, the Indian debut of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones is set to begin on October 5th. Last year, Pixel Watch was not launched in the Indian market. However, this time, Pixel Watch 2 is being released in India. As for the specifications, Pixel Watch 2 does not have many changes compared to its previous version. The dimensions of the bands for this model are available in Pixel 8 Pro colors.

Sumber:
– Retrieved from [source]
– Retrieved from [source]

Definisi:
– Pixel 8: The latest smartphone model released by Google.
– Pixel 8 Pro: A high-end version of the Pixel 8 smartphone.
– Teasers: Promotional materials that provide hints or information about an upcoming product.
– Smartwatch: A wrist-worn device that provides various functionalities beyond timekeeping, such as health monitoring and smartphone connectivity.
– Flipkart: An Indian e-commerce company, similar to Amazon, that operates an online marketplace for various products.

Sumber:
– [sumber]
– [sumber]

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Starfield Menjadi Pelancaran Permainan Terbesar Bethesda dengan Lebih 6 Juta Pemain

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Berita

Kesan Hukuman Terhadap Tingkah Laku Pelajar: Menjauhi Pendekatan Tradisional

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Pengionan Air akibat Sinaran Dihubungkan dengan Ion Logam Terlarut: Kajian Menjelaskan Mekanisme Kerosakan

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Teknologi

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! Turns Anime into a Mario Party-Style Game

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Implan Otak Terjemahkan Pemikiran ke dalam Ucapan, Terima kasih kepada Penyelidik Stanford

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Khabar angin Mengelilingi Lonjakan Konsol Seterusnya Nintendo di Gamescom

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Jackdaws Mengutamakan Keluarga berbanding Kawan Dalam soal Makanan

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen