Apple Memperkenalkan Jam Tangan dan iPhone Baharu

Apple has recently announced the launch of several new devices at its virtual event, including the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These new devices come with enhanced features and new technological advancements in comparison to their predecessors.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is powered by the Apple S9 chip and includes a dual-tap feature that allows users to initiate calls. It also has several other features that can be accessed through the double-tap function. The new Series 9 model offers a range of enhancements and improvements when compared to previous versions.

Continuing its lineup, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is equipped with a stainless steel version priced at INR 70,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at INR 89,900.

Moving on to the iPhones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus offer 128 GB of memory and are priced at INR 79,900 and INR 89,900 respectively. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with 128 GB of memory and are priced at INR 1,09,900 and INR 1,19,900 respectively. These prices may vary depending on the memory options chosen.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max Pro models offer a memory capacity of 128 GB and are priced at INR 1,34,900 and INR 1,59,900 respectively.

The pre-booking for the iPhone 15 series will commence on September 15th, with sales starting from September 22nd. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also be available for purchase from September 22nd.

Overall, Apple’s latest devices reflect the company’s commitment to providing consumers with innovative technology and enhanced user experiences.

