Apple is set to launch its next big event, “Wanderlust,” on September 12 in Cupertino, California, to unveil the Apple iPhone 15 series, iOS 17, Apple Watch, and other products. According to The Verge, tech insiders claim that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 lineup with a USB-C port instead of its proprietary Lightning connector for the first time. It is also speculated that Apple might announce the release dates of iOS 17 and watchOS 10 during the upcoming event.

While reports suggest that the USB-C port will be available on all iPhone 15 models, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that only the Pro and Pro Max versions will benefit from faster data transfer rates. Both premium models will feature at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with USB 2.0 ports. Some iPhone 15 models might also support up to 35W charging, providing fast charging speeds.

In addition to this, supply chain analyst Ross Young had previously predicted that all iPhone 15 models would include a dynamic island display. There is also hope for the inclusion of an ultrawideband chip in the iPhone 15 lineup. The report also mentions that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might feature a titanium frame similar to the iPhone 14, thinner bezels, and an easily repairable aluminum chassis.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to unveil its latest smartwatch lineup with some significant changes. The rumored premium Apple Watch Ultra is said to retain its 49mm size and come with a new titanium case. However, the report suggests that the Watch Series 9 will come with an updated S9 processor. The iPhone 15 is not the only Apple device that is expected to receive the USB-C treatment. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release a pair of AirPods Pro with USB-C during the event.

It was predicted by Kuo that Apple would release AirPods with USB-C charging cases in 2022. Apart from these new additions, it is unclear whether Apple will make any significant changes to the AirPods or not. There are also other things that Apple is working on, possibly including new Macs and iPads, which might not be revealed during the iPhone 15 event. The report suggests that Apple typically announces these products in October.

Sources: The Verge, Bloomberg