ZeroDigitalDivide: Pertubuhan Bangsa-Bangsa Bersatu dan Kerajaan Bangladesh Melancarkan Kempen Global untuk Kesaksamaan Digital

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Bangladesh government’s ICT Division have partnered to launch the #ZeroDigitalDivide campaign in Dhaka. The objective of this global campaign is to eliminate digital inequality worldwide and ensure equal access and participation in digital platforms. The centerpiece of the initiative is the establishment of the e-Quality Centre, which aims to bridge the digital divide.

During the inauguration of the campaign at the Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), highlighted the government’s commitment to reducing digital inequality through innovative projects. He shared the significant impact of the government’s digitization efforts, including substantial cost savings and improved efficiency in service delivery.

Palak also emphasized Bangladesh’s pivotal role in driving technology-based public service innovation in the Global South. The country is actively extending knowledge-sharing and technological support to enable other Southern nations to transition from technology importers to exporters.

Kanni Wignaraja, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, UNDP, emphasized the importance of South-South and Triangular Cooperation in bridging the digital divide between underdeveloped nations and Southern countries. She reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to inclusive and egalitarian digital societies and announced the launch of the e-Quality Centre to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets.

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary to the Information and Communication Technology Division, highlighted the timely nature of the e-Quality Centre initiative. He emphasized its role in reducing global inequality by expanding digital and ICT access for all.

The event also featured insights from various stakeholders, including Ambassador A F M Gousal Azam Sarker, chairman of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor of a2i, Farida Yasmin, president of the National Press Club, and Nasima Akhtar Nisha, founder of Women and E-Commerce Forum (WE). The discussion centered around the importance of digital inclusion and the opportunities it presents.

The launch of the #ZeroDigitalDivide campaign highlights the commitment of the UNDP and the Bangladesh government to promote equality in the digital realm. By establishing the e-Quality Centre and fostering cooperation among nations, they aim to bridge the digital divide and create an inclusive global digital society.

Sumber:

– United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

– Bangladesh government’s ICT Division

– Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS)

– Women and E-Commerce Forum (WE)

– Commonwealth Disabled Peoples Forum (CDPF)