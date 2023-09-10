Permata Tersembunyi: Mencari Banyak Sumber di Starfield

Are you tired of endlessly searching for resources in Starfield for your crafting and upgrading needs? Look no further because we have discovered a hidden building in the bustling city of New Atlantis that offers a plethora of useful resources. This secret building is the United Colonies Distribution Center.

When venturing into the vast universe of Starfield, it can become a frustrating task to gather all the necessary resources. Exploring random and desolate planets often takes away the fun from the game. Thankfully, SynthPotato on Twitter unveiled the location of this treasure trove in New Atlantis.

To find the United Colonies Distribution Center, head to the commercial district by using the metro system or fast travel. Upon arrival, you will see the building, adorned with a prominent sign, directly across from GalBank. It may have eluded your notice before, but now you can easily access a wide array of essential resources.

This building not only offers resources but also sells weapons and spacesuits. However, the real highlight is the abundance of resources available for purchase. Imagine the convenience of obtaining all your crafting needs in one place without the need to scour the universe for planets with the best resource deposits.

Furthermore, if you complete the United Colonies questline and earn your citizenship, you will be entitled to a discount at the distribution center. This ensures that you get excellent value for your credits in Starfield.

No more resource farming on barren planets! Make your way to the United Colonies Distribution Center in New Atlantis and take advantage of the tremendous resources it provides. Craft weapon mods, upgrade your outposts, or embark on research projects without the hassle of resource scarcity.

If you’re seeking more assistance in the Settled Systems, we have you covered. Our detailed breakdown of all the Starfield companions and the best Starfield builds based on your playstyle will assist you in navigating the game more effectively.

For additional resources and information, consider exploring our newly launched Starfield Database. It offers daily news, searchable databanks, and interactive tools to enhance your Starfield experience.

Sources: United Colonies Distribution Center in New Atlantis, SynthPotato on Twitter.