Fon Kepala Sony WH-XB910N: Bunyi dan Penjimatan Luar Biasa

If you’re in the market for high-quality headphones, you’ll be delighted to know that the Sony WH-XB910N headphones are currently available on Amazon at a remarkable 41% discount. This means you can save a whopping $102 on these amazing headphones if you take advantage of this deal promptly.

The Sony WH-XB910N headphones may not be classified as high-end, but their sound quality is truly impressive. With a focus on bass, these headphones are a dream come true for hip-hop enthusiasts. The moment you put them on and play your favorite song, you’ll be captivated by their exceptional audio output. However, if the default sound doesn’t match your preferences, you can easily customize the sound profile using the EQ function in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

In addition to their outstanding sound, the Sony WH-XB910N headphones offer effective noise cancellation. Whether it’s active or passive noise cancellation, these headphones excel at muffling external sounds, providing you with an immersive listening experience.

Battery life is a critical factor when considering wireless headphones, and the Sony WH-XB910N does not disappoint. With ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) enabled, you can enjoy over 37 hours of continuous listening. If you disable ANC, the battery life extends to an impressive 50 hours. Furthermore, these headphones feature an AUX port, allowing you to connect them to your phone using a cable if you forget to charge them.

To sum it up, the Sony WH-XB910N headphones offer remarkable sound quality, effective ANC, and exceptional battery life. With Amazon’s substantial discount, they represent an incredible value for money. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a pair of Sony WH-XB910N headphones at such an attractive price.

Sumber:

– Tiada sumber khusus disebut.