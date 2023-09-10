Jualan Super Jimat Xiaomi: Diskaun Besar untuk Barisan Redmi Note

Xiaomi has launched its ‘Xiaomi Super Saver Sale’ with exciting discounts on its Redmi Note lineup. The sale, ending today (September 10), offers buyers the opportunity to purchase smartphones from the Redmi 12 to the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at significant discounts through bank and exchange offers. In addition, extra discounts can be availed through coupons.

The Redmi 12, a newly launched device, is available for as low as Rs 9,999. Buyers can also take advantage of a bundle offer, purchasing the Redmi Buds 4 Active or Redmi SonicBass Earphones 2 for Rs 1,199 during their purchase. Additional discounts can be claimed by using MobiKwik as the payment mode, while no-cost EMI options are also available. The bundle offer on earphones is applicable to the Redmi 12 5G as well.

The Redmi Note 12 is offered at Rs 11,999 after availing an exchange discount. Buyers can also benefit from a Rs 1,000 discount by using select bank cards. Additionally, the Redmi Earphones, which are usually priced at Rs 599, can be purchased for only Rs 49 during the offer.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is available for Rs 14,999, with a discount of Rs 2,000 through exchange offers. Moreover, buyers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 2,000 by using select bank cards. The offer on the Redmi Earphones is also applicable to this handset.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, a mid-range smartphone, can be acquired for Rs 19,999 after applying a Rs 4,000 exchange discount. Buyers can further avail a discount of Rs 3,000 through HDFC and ICICI bank credit cards.

Lastly, the most premium smartphone in the ‘Note’ lineup, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, is available at Rs 25,999 after discounts, which includes a Rs 4,000 exchange cashback. Users can also enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000.

This Xiaomi Super Saver Sale is an excellent opportunity to purchase smartphones at discounted prices from the popular Redmi Note lineup. Don’t miss out on these exciting deals!

