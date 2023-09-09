Xbox Game Pass Mendedahkan Permainan Percuma untuk September 2023

The Xbox Game Pass lineup for the first half of September 2023 has been confirmed. With the introduction of four versions of Game Pass, players have more options to access a vast selection of games. The rebranded Game Pass Core, previously known as Games with Gold, offers 30 games for online play. Additionally, there are separate versions of Game Pass for console and PC, as well as the Ultimate edition that combines both and includes streaming capabilities.

The highlight of this month’s lineup is the highly anticipated release of Bethesda’s Starfield. This space-themed RPG shooter hybrid has been met with positive reviews, praising its ambitious world-building and gameplay mechanics. Xbox head Phil Spencer expects Starfield to have the same enduring success as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Another notable game joining the lineup is Solar Ash, which debuts on September 14 for Xbox Series X|S, as well as cloud and PC. Developed by the creators of Hyper Light Drifter, Solar Ash offers players a visually stunning and immersive skating experience in surreal environments set in space.

On September 19, Lies of P, a game featuring Pinocchio with Soulslike combat, will be added to Game Pass on its release day. While its final reception remains uncertain, subscribers will have the opportunity to try it out without any additional cost.

Subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also have access to Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, a classic strategy game that arrived on the service unexpectedly last month.

As new games enter the Game Pass library, some titles will also be leaving in September, including Amazing Cultivation Simulator, Aragami 2, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace, Fuga: Melodies of Steel, Metal Hellsinger, Sid Meier’s Civilization 6, and Tainted Grail: Conquest and Train Sim World 3.

With an ever-growing library of games to choose from, Xbox Game Pass continues to provide exciting opportunities for subscribers to explore a wide range of gaming experiences.

