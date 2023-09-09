Kehidupan bandar

Toyota Memperkenalkan Sayap Belakang Gentian Karbon untuk GR86 Sports Coupe

ByRobert Andrew

September 9, 2023
Toyota has unveiled a new accessory body kit for its GR86 sports coupe, featuring a carbon-fibre rear spoiler that not only enhances the car’s aesthetics but also improves performance on the race track. The Japanese automaker’s parts division has expanded its range of modifications for the GR86, offering in-house-developed aerodynamic upgrades for the vehicle, including a front bumper, side skirts, and rear spoiler options. The latest addition to the range is a ‘swan-neck’ style rear wing made of carbon-fibre, equipped with aluminium supports that attach to the vertical surface of the boot lid.

The rear wing is designed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to optimize downforce while minimizing drag resistance. It is also adjustable in three stages, allowing drivers to adapt it to their driving style and road conditions. According to Toyota, the wing enhances steering stability at high speeds and during cornering. The Japanese brand recommends pairing the rear wing with their GR aerodynamic package to maintain balanced aerodynamics.

Unfortunately, these parts are currently exclusive to the Japanese market and not available for Australian GR86 owners. The Toyota GR86 is powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, producing 174kW and 250Nm of torque. The addition of the carbon-fibre rear wing contributes to the car’s overall performance and enhances its presence on the road.

sumber:
– Tom Fraser, Drive

