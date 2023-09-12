Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

Recent research conducted by Arizent and brand consultancy Monigle highlights that banks need to create digital spaces that are not only functional but also intuitive, customizable, and visually distinctive to resonate with consumers. As the Covid-19 pandemic changes the in-person banking experience, and with the evolution of artificial intelligence and the increasing need for financial services among younger generations, users are placing more importance on their banks’ digital experiences.

The survey conducted by Arizent and Monigle polled 5,500 bank users on the sensory elements that are most important to their experience with a financial institution. Surprisingly, “appealing digital spaces” ranked as the second most popular factor, surpassing appealing physical spaces. This indicates that users are more concerned with their digital interactions with banks than with physical branches, community presence, or advertising. Brian Elkins from Monigle emphasized that banks are shifting their focus towards personalized interactions that engage clients, using UX and UI design in a more human-centric way.

While banks have already provided effective online capabilities for banking tasks such as check deposits and money transfers, what sets them apart is their aesthetic choices and voice. Ed Moskowitz from Multimedia Solutions points out that banks should aim to differentiate themselves creatively from their competitors, as a simple, clean design is no longer enough. Personalization is crucial in the banking industry, given the variety of user personas and preferences. By leveraging the data they possess, banks can create unique experiences that resonate with individuals and stand out from the crowd.

Design is more than just the visual appearance of a website or app; it’s about creating a seamless and intuitive experience. Caleb Schmidt from KeyBank emphasizes the importance of prioritizing functionality and usability while also considering the aesthetic elements. Attention to detail in iconography, images, button size, and color choice can greatly enhance the user experience. The voice of a bank, conveyed through copywriting, is another crucial aspect of design. Using the appropriate tone and language in digital interactions is necessary, especially as more banking interactions occur remotely.

In conclusion, banks must recognize the changing landscape of customer expectations and prioritize the design of appealing digital spaces. By creating intuitive, personalized, and visually distinctive experiences, banks can engage with clients on a deeper level. The combination of functionality, aesthetics, and the right tone can set banks apart from their competitors and foster long-term customer loyalty.

