EA SPORTS WRC: Membongkar Ciri Baharu dan Tukar kepada Enjin Tidak Sebenar

EA SPORTS WRC, the much-anticipated rally game, recently released more details about its features. The game’s engine is an essential aspect of any video game, as it serves as the foundation for new features, content, and gameplay. In the case of EA SPORTS WRC, the development team has decided to move away from their previous engine, Ego, and adopt Epic’s Unreal Engine.

The decision to switch to Unreal Engine was primarily driven by the desire to push the boundaries of stage lengths in the game. The team wanted to create longer stages, some as long as 30 kilometers, which is significantly larger than what was possible in their previous title, DiRT Rally 2.0. The transition to Unreal Engine allows them to streamline the content creation process for these longer stages.

While Unreal Engine has been successful in other racing sims like Assetto Corsa Competizione, there were concerns about its handling abilities. However, it has been revealed that the physics in EA SPORTS WRC will be based on the prior DiRT Rally titles and then refined for the new game. The handling model from DiRT Rally 2.0 has been brought over to Unreal Engine, ensuring a natural and enjoyable experience for fans of the series.

For new players to the series or those new to rally games, the game will have assist features to ease them into the experience. These assists will build upon the existing ones from DiRT Rally and include a few new ones to improve the overall experience.

EA SPORTS WRC will be available on various platforms, including PC via the Epic Games Store, Steam, and the EA App, as well as on consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Overall, the switch to Unreal Engine and the focus on longer stages and improved physics indicate that EA SPORTS WRC aims to deliver a simulation driving experience that will appeal to both new and experienced players. The game is set to release on November 3, 2023.

Sumber:

– Ross McGregor and Thomas Harrison-Lord