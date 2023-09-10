Kepentingan Kejuruteraan Teras dalam Era Digital

In the rapidly advancing digital age, technologies such as sensors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain have had a profound impact on various industries and sectors. While these digital technologies have transformed sectors like healthcare, finance, transportation, and entertainment, core engineering courses remain indispensable because they provide the foundation for innovation.

Core engineering refers to disciplines such as Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Electrical, and Computer Science Engineering. These domains equip students with the necessary tools, techniques, and problem-solving abilities to design, build, and test robust, secure, and resilient products, processes, and systems. In the face of new challenges arising daily in the digital age, core engineering plays a crucial role in developing innovative solutions.

One of the key contributions of core engineering is its impact on sustainable development. Engineers in core engineering fields design and implement innovative solutions that reduce carbon emissions, conserve resources, and promote renewable energy. Through digital approaches, core engineering enables full-scale monitoring of processes, ensuring quality targets of products and timely delivery.

Furthermore, core engineering principles are essential in safeguarding critical infrastructure, data, and personal information from cyber-attacks in the era of Industry 4.0. Encryption, secure coding, and network architecture are vital for protecting sensitive information.

The demand for core engineers is projected to grow both nationally and internationally. India, in particular, is emerging as a prominent manufacturing hub, creating opportunities in sectors such as aerospace engineering, automotive engineering, biomechanics, chemical, HVAC industry, rapid manufacturing, construction, and real estate. The growth of smart cities in India further increases the demand for tech/core engineering talent.

Engineers with core engineering skills and an understanding of digital technologies have diverse career prospects. These skills enable process automation, reduce human error, and enhance efficiency for companies. To remain competitive, engineers must be adaptable to rapid technological changes, including Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity.

As the boundary between core engineering and digital technologies blurs, there is a need for frequent curriculum revisions in academia. The integration of emerging trends like robotics, IoT, and VR into core engineering curriculum is crucial. This may lead to a shift towards general “Engineering” programs rather than individual specializations.

In conclusion, core engineering continues to be of utmost importance in the digital age. It provides the foundation for innovation, contributes to sustainable development, safeguards critical infrastructure, and offers diverse career prospects. The integration of digital technologies into core engineering curriculum ensures that engineers are equipped to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital age.

– Core engineering: Refers to disciplines such as Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Electrical, and Computer Science Engineering.

– Industry 4.0: The current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.

The Hindu Education Plus

– The writer is Professor, Department of Mechatronics, Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal