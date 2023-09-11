Kehidupan bandar

Apple Watch Ultra: Untuk Siapa Sebenarnya?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
The Apple Watch Ultra has been marketed as a smartwatch for adventurers, but after a year of using it, it’s still unclear who its true audience is. While the Ultra boasts features like a titanium case, water resistance, and diving capabilities, it falls short as a Garmin competitor when it comes to hiking safety and technical use cases. Instead, its fitness features are more suited for part-time adventurers and weekend warriors.

However, it seems that those who fit this description are not interested in the Ultra. Anecdotal evidence suggests that tech-savvy individuals who are frustrated with the lack of smart features on Garmin or other multisport watches are more likely to consider the Ultra. But how many of these people are there really? In a local run club, the majority of members wore Garmins or regular Apple Watches, and when asked, they mentioned that they didn’t feel the need for the Ultra.

So, if we discard the idea that the Ultra is for adventurers, who is it for? It may appeal to tech nerds who want multiday battery life, but even that seems questionable. Many Apple Watch users who complain about battery life are not interested in wearable devices at all. In fact, they prefer the simplicity of a fitness tracker or are satisfied with their Garmin or Fitbit.

Outside of fitness, the Ultra’s most defining characteristic is its battery life. However, once you develop a charging routine, the need for multiday battery life becomes less necessary. In the end, the Ultra may appeal to first adopters who appreciate its exclusive fitness and outdoorsy features. However, with watchOS 9 bringing many of these features to the regular Apple Watch models, it becomes harder to justify the Ultra’s premium price tag.

Overall, the Ultra is a great smartwatch, but it may not have found its true audience yet. Its features cater to the adventurous, but it seems that the majority of potential buyers either don’t need these features or are more satisfied with other devices on the market.

Sumber:
– Victoria Song, The Verge

