Tarikan Calgary untuk Perantau Digital

Rating the livability of a city is a highly personal matter, as it depends on various factors that differ from person to person. Digital nomads, who have the freedom to live and work wherever they choose, are a group of individuals who are particularly drawn to the benefits that Calgary offers. These nomads include social media influencers, content creators, software designers, and developers who can work remotely as long as they have access to the necessary technology and an internet connection.

Calgary’s city center, with its easy access to parks, the river, downtown, and cultural amenities, has emerged as a favorable location for digital nomads. The city’s growing popularity among this community can be attributed to its appealing features and opportunities.

However, it’s important to remember that what makes a city livable may vary for different individuals and at various stages of their lives. A recent example shared by a digital nomad who relocated to Vienna, considered the most livable city according to the Economist Intelligence 2023 Global Liveability Index, highlights the subjective nature of livability. Despite the city’s high ranking, the individual found it less than ideal due to factors such as unfriendly locals and a dark and dreary winter.

The Global Liveability Index assesses various aspects of a city, including economic stability, culture, entertainment, education, healthcare, and reliable infrastructure. Nevertheless, it fails to distinguish between what is considered livable for digital nomads as opposed to other demographics, such as couples, young families, or empty nesters. A crucial factor for most people moving to a new city is the ease of meeting new people and making friends.

To determine which cities are the friendliest for newcomers, Preply, an American online language learning platform, conducted research using several key metrics. These metrics included the rate of visitor return, friendliness of the local staff, community respect, acceptance of diversity, overall happiness and wellbeing score, and ease of communication through a common language.

Toronto topped the list as the world’s friendliest city, followed by Sydney and Montreal. Interestingly, cities such as Calgary, Vancouver, and Vienna, which are traditionally recognized as some of the most livable cities, did not rank among the top 20 friendliest cities. However, it is important to note that this study, like most city ranking reports, is influenced by the biases of the Preply user base.

Overall, Calgary’s appeal to digital nomads is growing due to its central location and access to natural beauty, cultural activities, and modern amenities. However, livability remains a subjective matter that varies based on personal preferences, making it essential for each individual to consider their own needs and priorities when choosing a city to live in.

Sumber:

Source 1: Article content from Postmedia

Source 2: Preply research on friendliest cities