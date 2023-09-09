NBA 2K has long been known for its engaging virtual basketball experiences, and its collaboration with hip-hop music through the game’s soundtrack. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, NBA 2K24 developers have curated a soundtrack that features genre-defining songs from past and present artists.

The track list of NBA 2K24 includes artists such as Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Larry June, The Alchemist, Ice Spice, Kodak Black, Steve Lacy, Smino, and J. Cole, among others. The game developers have compiled tracks made by master producers, lyrical legends, and the next generation of innovators to provide players with solid tracks to enjoy while playing.

As the upcoming NBA season progresses, more songs are expected to be added to the soundtrack. The collaboration between NBA 2K and the world of hip-hop music has been a successful and exciting partnership, with previous editions of the game featuring artists like Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and J. Cole.

NBA 2K24 is anticipated to bring next-gen features to the PC platform, although there is no definitive guarantee. The standard edition of the game is expected to cost $59.99 for older platforms (Xbox One and PS4) and $69.99 for the Xbox Series X and PS5.

For those unfamiliar with NBA 2K and have questions about the game and its upcoming release, here are some frequently asked questions:

Will NBA 2K24 be next-gen on PC? While there is hope, there is no definitive guarantee that NBA 2K24 will bring next-gen features to the PC platform. How much will NBA 2K24 cost? The standard edition of NBA 2K24 typically costs $59.99 for older platforms (Xbox One and PS4) and $69.99 for Xbox Series X and PS5, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet. How much is 1 million VC? At the current exchange rate, 1 million VirtualCoin equals $43,975.44 US Dollars. When will NBA 2K24 be released? Based on current information, NBA 2K24 is anticipated to be released around the first week of September, similar to the previous year. Who are the developers behind NBA 2K24? NBA 2K24 is developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, and it is a basketball video game for 2023 that is based on the National Basketball Association.

Sources: NBA 2K24 developers