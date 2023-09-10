Pilihan Pengujian WhatsApp untuk Menapis Sembang Kumpulan pada Android Beta

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature on its Android beta version that will allow users to filter group chats. Although the feature is still in development and not yet available to beta testers, it was discovered in the version 2.23.19.7 on Android. The purpose of this feature is to provide users with enhanced control over conversations and help them manage and prioritize messages on the app.

The new filter, named ‘Groups’, excludes personal messages from the list when selected. In addition, the ‘Personal’ filter has been renamed as ‘Contacts’ to make the separation of chats easier. Previously, this option included messages from groups and communities. With the update, the option now includes individual chats only, and the ‘Business’ option has been removed.

This feature will be highly beneficial for users to stay organized and address queries more efficiently. With numerous groups on WhatsApp, having a dedicated space for these conversations will help users division chats across different categories.

Filtering group chats has been a highly requested feature in the past, and the introduction of this option will undoubtedly enhance the user experience on WhatsApp. By providing users with the ability to filter group chats, WhatsApp aims to make conversations more manageable and enable users to find relevant messages more quickly.

In addition to this upcoming feature, WhatsApp recently announced the official release of the new WhatsApp app for Mac. This application can be downloaded from the official WhatsApp website, providing Mac users with a dedicated platform to access their messages and send and receive notifications on their computers.

Sumber:

– WABetaInfo