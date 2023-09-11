Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Ciri WhatsApp Baharu untuk Menapis Sembang Kumpulan pada Android

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Ciri WhatsApp Baharu untuk Menapis Sembang Kumpulan pada Android

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is working on a new feature called “filter groups chat” on Android, according to reports. This feature will provide users with better control over their conversations and make it easier for them to manage and prioritize their messages.

The new feature will allow users to get a list of their groups by excluding individual chats. The “Personal” filter has been renamed “Contacts” to better distinguish between individual and group chats. Previously, the “Personal” filter included both groups and communities.

The new “Contacts” filter will include only individual conversations, while the “Business” filter has been removed. As users often join multiple groups for different purposes, such as work, family, friends, or hobbies, this dedicated filter will allow them to quickly access and manage their group conversations.

The feature is still under development and will be available in a future update of the app. In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature to beta testers on Android.

This multi-account feature will enable users to add an additional account directly within WhatsApp Settings on the same device. Along with this, WhatsApp is introducing a redesigned settings interface, providing users with a more modern experience when navigating through the app’s various options.

The update also includes a redesigned profile tab within the chat list, making it easier for users to access the app’s settings. These new features aim to enhance the user experience and give users more control over their WhatsApp conversations.

Sources: WABetaInfo

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Membuka Potensi Penuh Sifar Amanah: Anjakan Paradigma dalam Keselamatan Organisasi

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Apple Akan Memperkenalkan Barisan iPhone 15 Di Tengah-tengah Kebimbangan dan Persaingan Akses Pasaran China

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologi

Epic Games Keluarkan Kemas Kini Fortnite 4.01 Menampilkan My Hero Academia

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Teknologi

Membuka Potensi Penuh Sifar Amanah: Anjakan Paradigma dalam Keselamatan Organisasi

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Apple Akan Memperkenalkan Barisan iPhone 15 Di Tengah-tengah Kebimbangan dan Persaingan Akses Pasaran China

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Teknologi

Epic Games Keluarkan Kemas Kini Fortnite 4.01 Menampilkan My Hero Academia

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Menggunakan Jam Atom untuk Mengesan Jirim Gelap

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen