Kemas Kini Beta WhatsApp Menunjukkan Langkah Ke Arah Kesalingoperasi Sembang

A recent beta update for WhatsApp on Android provides insight into Meta’s preparations for complying with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates chat interoperability with other services. The update introduces a screen called “Third-party chats,” which suggests the company’s intention to make its encrypted messaging app compatible with other platforms.

The European Commission recently designated Meta as a “gatekeeper” under the DMA, confirming its obligation to enable interoperability with third-party messaging apps by March 2024. The introduction of the Third-party chats screen in the beta update aligns with Meta’s efforts to meet this requirement.

The DMA aims to prevent gatekeepers from imposing unfair conditions and promotes the openness of digital services. In addition to interoperability, the regulation mandates that gatekeepers allow users to remove pre-installed apps and access alternative app stores. Both Meta and Microsoft are developing their own mobile app stores in response to the DMA.

While Meta takes steps to comply with the DMA, the European Commission is investigating whether other tech giants, such as Apple and Microsoft, align with the regulation’s standards. This scrutiny targets Apple’s iMessage and Microsoft’s Bing search engine, Edge browser, and advertising service.

The inclusion of the Third-party chats screen in WhatsApp’s beta update reinforces Meta’s commitment to adhere to the DMA’s requirements. By enabling cross-platform compatibility, WhatsApp aims to enhance user experience and promote greater competition in the messaging app market.

Sumber:

– WABetaInfo

– European Commission’s DMA FAQ