Perkara yang Dijangkakan daripada Siri iPhone 15: Reka Bentuk Baharu, Sokongan USB-C dan Kamera yang Diperbaiki

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to make its debut during Apple’s upcoming keynote. The lineup is expected to include four models: the standard iPhone 15, larger iPhone 15 Plus, standard iPhone 15 Pro, and larger iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the spotlight this year will be on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

One of the most noticeable changes will be the slim and lightweight design. Apple plans to achieve this by using a low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display and a shift from stainless steel to titanium material. The display technology used on the Apple Watch Series 8 will be employed on the new iPhone Pro models, allowing for thinner bezels and an expanded display size.

The adoption of USB-C is another significant update for the iPhone series. With the EU mandating the use of USB-C by 2024, the new iPhones will support USB-C for charging and data transfer. The Pro models are expected to offer faster charging and transfer speeds compared to the non-Pro models.

In terms of hardware changes, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an Action Button, similar to the one on the Apple Watch Ultra. This button can be customized to quickly access functions such as the camera app, flashlight, Siri, and Shortcuts.

Furthermore, both Pro variants will sport higher-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide lenses, with the Pro Max including the iPhone’s first-ever periscope lens for improved focus and clarity when capturing distant subjects.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, promising enhanced performance and, hopefully, better battery life.

While there were rumors of Apple rebranding the “Max” variant to “Ultra,” it seems that this change will be reserved for next year’s iPhone 16 instead.

In conclusion, the iPhone 15 series is expected to bring an array of exciting updates, including a sleeker design, USB-C support, improved cameras, and a more powerful chip. Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to with this upcoming lineup.

sumber:

– Mark Gurman, Bloomberg