Huawei Lancar Siri Mate 60 Baharu: Saingan Apple?

China’s Huawei Technologies has recently launched its Mate 60 series of smartphones, attracting global attention due to its advanced technology that indicates the company has overcome US sanctions and could potentially rival Apple. The Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro were unveiled in late August, followed by the launch of the Mate X5, a new version of their foldable phones, and the Mate 60 Pro+ on September 9.

A key feature of the Mate 60 series is its ability to support satellite communication, allowing users to make calls and send messages in areas with no mobile signals or internet, such as mountains or at sea. The phones are powered by the new Kirin 9000s chip, manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in China. Speed tests conducted by buyers have shown that the Mate 60 Pro has download speeds that surpass those of top-of-the-line 5G phones.

While Huawei has not officially named the suppliers for the Mate 60 series, analysis firm TechInsights has identified South Korea’s SK Hynix’s DRAM and NAND components in the phone, alongside SMIC’s chips. SK Hynix, which ceased doing business with Huawei due to US restrictions in 2019, is currently investigating the presence of its components. The Mate 60 Pro also contains more Chinese-made chip components compared to previous models.

Huawei’s market share in China, the largest smartphone market globally, has declined to 11% this year from 27% in 2020 due to US restrictions on chip-making tools. In contrast, Apple’s market share in China has risen from 11% to 19%, making it the main player in the premium smartphone market. However, analysts believe that the Mate 60 series might mark Huawei’s comeback as a rival to Apple. Patriotic fervor among Chinese consumers, coupled with tensions between the US and China, could drive sales of the Mate 60 series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the Mate 60 Pro could ship 5.5 to 6 million units in the second half of this year, with cumulative shipments potentially reaching 12 million units within a year.

Overall, Huawei’s new Mate 60 series has the potential to challenge Apple’s dominance in China’s smartphone market, signaling a potential resurgence for the once-leading smartphone manufacturer.

Definisi:

– Kirin 9000s chip: A chip manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in China, powering Huawei’s Mate 60 series.

– DRAM: Dynamic Random Access Memory, a type of memory used in electronic devices for data storage and retrieval.

– NAND: A type of non-volatile flash memory used in smartphones and other electronic devices for data storage.

– SMIC: Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, a Chinese semiconductor foundry.

– US sanctions: Restrictions imposed by the United States on Huawei, limiting their access to chip-making tools and technology.

– 5G: The fifth generation of wireless technology, providing faster download and upload speeds compared to previous generations.

– Market share: The percentage of a total market captured by a company or product.

– Premium smartphones: High-end smartphones that offer advanced features and capabilities.

– Cumulative shipments: The total number of units shipped over a specific period.

