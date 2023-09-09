China’s Huawei Technologies has recently released its new Mate 60 series smartphones, garnering global attention and sparking discussions about the company’s ability to overcome US sanctions. Priced at 5,999 yuan ($817.70), the Mate 60 is set to rival Apple’s iPhone 14 in China. These new smartphones have several noteworthy features and suppliers that could impact the world’s largest smartphone market.

One of the main features advertised by Huawei is the ability of the Mate 60 series to support satellite communications. This technology enables users to make calls and send messages even in areas without mobile signals or internet access, such as remote mountains or at sea. While Huawei has not disclosed specific details about the chips used in the phones, analysis firm TechInsights has identified a new Kirin 9000s chip manufactured by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in China as the powerhouse behind the Mate 60 series. Speed tests conducted by Chinese buyers have shown impressive download speeds, surpassing those of top-line 5G phones.

Huawei has not officially revealed its suppliers for the Mate 60 series, but TechInsights has discovered South Korea’s SK Hynix’s DRAM and NAND components in the phone. SK Hynix reportedly ceased business relations with Huawei after the US imposed restrictions on the company in 2019, but the company is currently investigating the presence of its components in the phones. Additionally, TechInsights’ analysis reveals that the Mate 60 Pro contains more Chinese-made chip components compared to previous models.

The release of the Mate 60 series has the potential to impact Apple’s market share in China. Huawei, once the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer by sales, experienced a decline in market share after the US restricted its access to essential chip-making tools. This led to limited sales of 5G models. Consequently, Apple became the dominant player in China’s premium smartphone market, with its market share increasing from 11% to 19%. However, the Mate 60 series might mark Huawei’s comeback as a rival. Analysts predict Huawei’s sales to be boosted by patriotic fervor, with state media and internet users celebrating the launch as a blow against the United States.

In conclusion, Huawei’s Mate 60 series smartphones have created a buzz in the industry, showcasing the company’s potential to overcome US sanctions and become a strong competitor to Apple. With their innovative features and new suppliers, these phones could have a significant impact on the Chinese smartphone market.

