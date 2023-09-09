Teknologi Terkini: Pelancaran Telefon Pintar Realme, Konsep iMac Boleh Dilipat Paten Apple, Reliance Jio Menawarkan Bonus dan Banyak Lagi

Realme has launched the affordable Realme C51 smartphone in India, featuring Android 13 and Realme UI T edition. The phone comes with an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD display, and a 50MP main camera. It also boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. The Realme C51 is available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme.com, and authorized stores.

Apple has patented a foldable iMac concept with a unique design that features a folding glass panel at the base, offering space-saving benefits and adjustable screen angles. The design includes a slide-out keyboard and trackpad and aims to provide an elegant all-in-one desktop solution with improved portability and functionality.

Reliance Jio is celebrating its 7th anniversary by offering additional benefits with select prepaid plans. Users can enjoy extra data on specific plans and discounts on various brands and services until September 30. The offers include additional data with the ₹299, ₹749, and ₹2,999 plans, as well as discounts at McDonald’s, Reliance Digital, flights, hotels, AJIO, and Netmeds.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been named the official brand ambassador for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This collaboration between Krafton India and Ranveer Singh aims to bring together the excitement of gaming and the charisma of the actor to deliver an elevated gaming experience for millions of players in India.

Realme has launched the Narzo 60x 5G, claimed to be the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment, with a thickness of 7.88mm. The phone features a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display, the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, and up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes with a 50MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Apple has introduced the iOS 16.6.1 update to address security vulnerabilities. The update addresses vulnerabilities in the ImageIO framework and Wallet, which posed potential threats of arbitrary code execution. It is recommended for users to promptly install the update to safeguard their iPhones.

Google Chrome is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a visual overhaul and new features. The update brings a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, and a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions.

