Rekap Berita Teknologi Mingguan: Siri iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Edisi Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browee dan banyak lagi

This week in tech news, rumors have been swirling about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. According to reports, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will feature upgraded camera systems, including all-new 48MP Sony sensors with a stacked design and an f/1.6 aperture. The second shooter on the back will be a 12MP, f/2.4 ultrawide lens. The iPhone 15 Pro will retain the 48MP main shooter from its predecessor but will be joined by an improved 13MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive the biggest update, featuring a new 12.7MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

In other news, Google has showcased the Pixel 8 Pro on its website, revealing detailed renders of the upcoming flagship device. The Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky colors. It has also been rumored that Google will release Android 14 at the Pixel 8 launch event on October 4.

Samsung has announced Thom Browne Editions of its Galaxy Z Fold5 and Watch6. These special editions feature expert craftsmanship and premium details. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is rumored to come with a titanium frame, upgraded 200MP main and 50MP telephoto cameras, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Oppo has launched its A38 midranger, which features a Helio G85 chipset, a 50MP main camera, a 90Hz IPS LCD, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Motorola has also released the G54, with two versions for different markets. Both versions feature 6.5-inch IPS LCDs with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7020 chipset, and a 50MP main camera.

Xiaomi is set to launch its 13T lineup on September 26, with both the 13T and 13T Pro receiving 4 Android updates and 5 years of security patches. Motorola will announce its Edge 40 Neo on September 14.

