Teknologi Digital Kumpulan Ant Melancarkan Jenama ZAN untuk Pembangun Web3

Ant Group Digital Technologies has introduced a new brand called ZAN, which offers a comprehensive suite of blockchain application development products and services. ZAN aims to cater to both institutional and individual Web3 developers.

For institutional customers, ZAN provides a solution that helps them issue and manage real-world assets (RWAs) in compliance with local regulatory requirements. Leveraging Ant Group Digital Technologies’ software and hardware co-design technologies, as well as its experience in bringing RWAs onto blockchains, ZAN’s RWA solution enables the seamless integration of new assets into the Web3 world.

Recognizing the significance of security and compliance in the Web3 industry, ZAN also offers a range of technical products, including electronic Know-Your-Customer (eKYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know-Your-Transactions (KYT) tools. These products enable Web3 businesses to enhance their customer identity authentication, security protection, and risk management capabilities.

Additionally, ZAN provides developers with Smart Contract Review (SCR) services to address security, performance, cost, and user experience issues in Web3 app development. It also offers Node Service, including high-performance, high-availability, low-latency, and secure Remote Procedure Call (RPC), to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). Enhanced APIs and other tools are available to improve overall development efficiency and provide real-time activity tracking for dApps.

Zhang Hui, Chief Executive Officer of ZAN, emphasized the importance of Web3 technologies and products in driving innovation and addressing the challenges faced during the application development process. ZAN aims to invest in research and development to provide extensive and reliable technical services, support the Web3 community, and collaborate with partners to accelerate advancements and innovation in the field.

ZAN has already conducted a pilot of its technical services and received positive feedback. During the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, HashKey DID, a Web3 decentralized identity data aggregator, announced its adoption of ZAN eKYC. The product streamlines user login, authentication, and management processes, contributing to the mass adoption of Web3.

As part of its brand launch, ZAN welcomed HashKey Group, Morpheus Labs, and Everest Ventures Group as its first batch of partners. ZAN’s products and services are powered by technical innovations from AntChain Open Labs, the research and development arm of Ant Group Digital Technologies.

During the 2023 INCLUSION · Conference, AntChain Open Labs also unveiled TrustBase, an open-source initiative incorporating cutting-edge cryptography technologies such as multi-party computing (MPC), zero-knowledge proof (ZKP), and full homomorphic encryption (FHE).

