Rumors have been swirling around Apple’s highly anticipated M3 line of chips, with many speculating that they will be significantly more powerful than the current M2 silicon. However, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it seems that Apple will not be releasing new MacBook models equipped with M3 processors before the end of this year.

While Kuo’s statement may disappoint some Apple enthusiasts, there is still a possibility that M3-powered desktop Macs, such as rumored iMac models, could be released in 2023. As desktop products have lower volume than laptops, Apple might be able to manage the limited chip supply for these devices.

One of the factors contributing to the delay in the release of M3 chips is the manufacturing process. Apple is utilizing TSMC’s 3nm process for manufacturing its M3 chips, and the capacity for this process is already stretched thin. Yields are apparently a concern, even though Apple has reportedly secured TSMC’s entire 3nm capacity until the end of this year.

Considering these challenges, it is highly likely that consumers will have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on M3-powered MacBooks and potentially iPads as well. The delay in the release of these devices could simply be a result of Apple’s commitment to delivering products of the highest quality and performance.

In conclusion, while the release of the M3 chip may be delayed, it is important to remember that Apple’s dedication to innovation and excellence may result in products that are worth the wait. Only time will tell when these highly anticipated devices will finally hit the market, but one thing is for sure: Apple fans will continue to eagerly anticipate the arrival of the M3 chip and the enhanced performance it promises.

Sumber:

– Ming-Chi Kuo (Twitter: @mingchikuo)

– Rumor Mill News (rumormillnews.com)