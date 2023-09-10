PM Modi Meneroka Bazar Kraf dan Pavilion India Digital di Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the ‘Crafts Bazaar’ and the ‘Digital India Pavilion’ at Bharat Mandapam, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and digital advancements. The Crafts Bazaar exhibition highlighted a variety of handicraft products from different regions of India, with a focus on items with Geographical Indication tags and creations by women and tribal artisans.

Delegates and international media attending the G20 Summit had the opportunity to explore and purchase these locally-sourced products. The exhibition was a collaborative effort between the G20 Secretariat, the Ministry of Textiles, and various state and union territory governments. It included representation from around 30 states and central agencies like the Khadi Village and Industries Commission, TRIFED, and Saras Ajeevika.

One particular stall, the ‘Focus North East’, showcased exceptional handicraft and handloom items from the northeastern regions of India. Skilled craftsmen from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram demonstrated their art and craft.

At the Digital India Pavilion, PM Modi had the opportunity to witness India’s digital advancements firsthand. The pavilion showcased the transformative impact of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPIs) through live demonstrations and virtual reality experiences. The journey of Digital India since 2014 was presented, highlighting significant achievements and key initiatives such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The Crafts Bazaar and Digital India Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam played a vital role during the G20 Summit in immersing foreign delegates and guests in India’s rich culture and digital progress. It provided a platform to appreciate and promote India’s diverse arts and craftsmanship, as well as its impressive digital achievements.

Source: Hindustan Times Digital Stream, Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao, Trainee Content Producer

