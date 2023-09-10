Robot Berkaki untuk Penerokaan Angkasa Lepas: Mencari Sumber di Bulan dan Di Luar

In a recent European Space Agency (ESA) challenge, robots designed to prospect for resources in a simulated moon environment showcased their abilities. The winning team consisted of legged robots created by the Robotic Systems Lab at ETH Zurich. These robots, originally commercial models from ANYbotics, were customized with additional hardware and software for space exploration purposes.

The legged robots, about the size of a medium dog, were equipped with a robotic arm for collecting samples from the lunar surface and had the capability to carry a small payload. They were trained using reinforcement learning to navigate challenging environments and manipulate objects. The goal of this research is to create modular hardware systems that can be adapted with different instruments and software as required for future space missions.

Legged robots have advantages over wheeled robots in certain environments, such as on Mars or the moon. These robots excel at traversing steep slopes, like those found in craters, and dealing with unpredictable and unstructured terrain. They are also well-suited for exploring underground regions, such as lava tubes, which could potentially serve as shelter for future crewed missions.

A team of legged robots can work together, with each member specializing in a specific task. By distributing different payloads among team members, they can efficiently map large areas and investigate points of interest in detail. This teamwork approach allows for versatility and adaptability in exploration missions.

The use of legged robots in space exploration could revolutionize our understanding of planetary bodies and pave the way for future crewed missions. These robots are agile, robust, and capable of navigating challenging terrains, making them ideal for exploring new environments that have never been seen before.

