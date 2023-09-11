Kerajaan Australia Barat Menyediakan Pembiayaan $4.3 Juta untuk Permulaan Kesihatan dan Perubatan

The West Australian government has allocated $4.3 million in seed funding to support health and medical start-ups in the state. The funding aims to boost the manufacturing capabilities of the sector and create opportunities for the development and commercialization of innovative projects.

The support is being provided through the 2022-23 Future Health Research and Innovation (FHRI) Fund Innovation Seed Fund. Nine companies have been selected as recipients of the funding, which will enable them to advance their projects and contribute to the growth of the health and medical production and manufacturing sector in Western Australia.

According to WA Medical Research Minister Stephen Dawson, the funding will help these start-ups secure capital and establish themselves as sustainable businesses. The aim of the Innovation Seed Fund is to foster the growth of local health and medical innovation start-ups and support them in bringing their groundbreaking ideas to market.

One of the companies receiving support is EarFlo, a WA start-up dedicated to developing a non-invasive treatment device for glue ear in young children. Led by Dr. Intan Oldakowska, EarFlo aims to not only address a pressing health issue but also build manufacturing capacity and capability in Western Australia, which can contribute to future sector innovations.

The investment from the West Australian government represents a significant opportunity for these start-ups to grow, create jobs, and make a positive impact in the health and medical field. With the necessary funding and support, these innovative companies can bring transformative solutions to the market and potentially improve or save lives.

