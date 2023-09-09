The tech industry is abuzz with excitement as rumors circulate about the upcoming Vivo T2 Pro’s entry into the Indian market. This new smartphone aims to strengthen Vivo’s position in the mid-range segment, promising enhanced specifications and features.

One highlight of the Vivo T2 Pro is its powerful Dimensity 7200 SoC, which ensures a smooth and responsive performance. Notably, it has been reported that the phone has achieved an impressive AnTuTu score of 600,000, highlighting its potential power and efficiency. With these specifications, the Vivo T2 Pro is expected to cater to a wide range of tech enthusiasts in India.

In terms of pricing, experts suggest that the Vivo T2 Pro will fall into the mid-range category, with a price slightly above Rs. 20,000. It is speculated to compete with the recently released iQOO Z7 Pro, as both devices share the same chipset. The iQOO Z7 Pro starts at Rs. 23,999, giving us an indication of what to expect in terms of pricing for the Vivo T2 Pro.

For those interested in purchasing the Vivo T2 Pro, it is anticipated that it will be available on Flipkart soon. This will provide potential buyers with the option to acquire the smartphone either through online platforms or Vivo’s extensive retail network.

As of now, the official launch date for the Vivo T2 Pro in India has not yet been revealed. However, it is expected that Vivo will announce it in the near future. This addition to Vivo’s lineup will join the Vivo T2 5G and T2x 5G, priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Keep an eye out for more updates as we eagerly await the unveiling of the Vivo T2 Pro. We will continue to report on any new information and insights regarding its features and availability.

