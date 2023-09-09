Kehidupan bandar

Objek Mengejutkan Yang Boleh Menjejaskan Sambungan Wi-Fi Anda

September 9, 2023
Virgin Media O2 has revealed seven unexpected items that can seriously impact your Wi-Fi connection and speed. To ensure a smooth internet experience, these objects should be kept at least two meters away from your Wi-Fi hub.

At the top of the list are air conditioning units and fans. While they provide relief during a heatwave, their proximity to the router can disrupt the Wi-Fi signal. Baby monitors, radios, and speakers can also cause interference, so it’s important to keep them at a distance.

Surprisingly, even mirrors can interfere with Wi-Fi signals. The signals tend to bounce off mirrors, leading to disruptions in connectivity. Another unexpected culprit is tinfoil, which can potentially disrupt Wi-Fi signals as well.

Although it’s less common for paddling pools to be near the router, they can also distort Wi-Fi signals due to the water. If your hub is located near any of these items, it’s best to move them to improve your connection.

Gareth Lister, the Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media O2, provides three key tips for users. Firstly, ensure that the hub is not hidden away, but rather placed high and upright with sufficient space around it. Additionally, the hub should be kept indoors in a cool place, away from bright sunlight, just like mobile phones and laptops. Lastly, avoid placing the hub on top of metal furniture, as it can get hot and interfere with the hub’s connectivity.

Maintaining a clear and unobstructed Wi-Fi signal is essential for a good internet experience. By implementing these tips and keeping the troublesome objects at a distance, users can instantly improve their Wi-Fi connection.

By Robert Andrew

