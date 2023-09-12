Unity Menjelaskan Yuran Pemasangan Permainan dengan Program Yuran Masa Jalanan Baharu

Unity, the popular game development platform, recently unveiled its upcoming Unity Runtime Fee program, sparking anger among game developers. The program imposes a fee on every installation of a Unity game, which has raised concerns especially among smaller developers who use Unity Personal. These developers will be charged $0.20 per install if their game generates over $200,000 in revenue within a year and exceeds 200,000 lifetime installs.

One area of confusion surrounding this new program is the definition of a “game install” in the context of subscription services, game bundles, and piracy. To address these concerns, Unity clarified that trials, demos, game bundles, and giveaways like the Humble Bundle do not count as installs and will not be subject to fees. However, games included in subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Premium will incur these fees.

Another concern raised by developers is the potential impact of piracy on the Unity Runtime Fee. Unity asserts that its existing fraud detection systems are robust and will help identify illegitimate installations. Additionally, Unity plans to establish a process for developers to report piracy concerns to their fraud compliance team.

Unity’s spokesperson reassured that the pricing structure for the Runtime Fee program is designed to ensure that developers can achieve success before the fee takes effect. The spokesperson clarified that the fee primarily affects developers with already successful games and substantial revenues, while those still building their businesses and growing their game’s audience will not be charged.

These clarifications aim to provide Unity developers with a better understanding of where they can expect to encounter Runtime Fees. However, it remains a system that appears to disproportionately impact smaller studios. Unity’s Runtime Fee program is an ongoing topic of discussion among game developers, who are evaluating its potential impact on their businesses.

Sumber: [Nama Sumber], [Nama Sumber]