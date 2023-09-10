Pasaran Perlindungan Kecurian Identiti Digital UK Bersedia untuk Berkembang, tetapi Hasil bagi setiap Perniagaan Jatuh

Research from ID Crypt Global, a digital identity security specialist, reveals that the number of businesses operating in the UK’s digital identity theft protection market is expected to increase by 5%. However, market revenue is still struggling to match pre-pandemic levels.

ID Crypt has been measuring the market size of the UK’s digital identity theft protection market since 2018, based on annual revenue. They analyze the changing number of businesses operating in the sector to forecast the average turnover per business by the end of 2023.

The data shows that the pandemic significantly impacted the market, with the annual revenue slumping to £331.2 million in 2021. However, there are positive signs of recovery, as revenue increased to £324.6 million in 2022, and it is expected to rise further to £331.9 million by the end of 2023.

Despite this recovery, market revenue has not yet reached the pre-pandemic levels of £360.5 million recorded in 2018. In that year, there were an estimated 134 businesses operating in the UK market, with each business generating an average of £2.7 million in revenue.

By 2021, the number of businesses had increased to 143, but the slump in market revenue meant that each firm was generating only £2.18 million. However, the following year saw a 1.4% increase in the number of businesses and a 2.9% increase in revenue per company. This was due to an overall market revenue hike of around £13 million.

Looking ahead, it is forecasted that the number of businesses will increase by 4.8% to 152 by the end of 2023. However, average revenue per company is expected to fall by -2.5% to £2.18 million, despite the projected increase in market revenue by more than £7 million.

CEO and Founder of ID Crypt Global, Lauren Wilson-Smith, emphasizes that the increasing importance of digital identities and the value of the data they hold has attracted more businesses to the market. However, this has resulted in a reduction in revenue per business. Wilson-Smith sees this as a positive sign of a growing market that will continue to evolve.

The growing number of businesses in the market also means greater opportunities for companies to rise to the top and earn their deserved revenue share. The market will undergo consolidation, with only the best businesses left standing, leading to genuine market evolution.

Source: Research by ID Crypt Global