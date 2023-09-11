According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Uber is in the early stages of exploring the idea of launching a service similar to TaskRabbit. If it comes to fruition, the service, potentially called “Chore,” would allow users to hire someone to carry out everyday tasks that they themselves do not want to do.

The discovery of this potential service was made by developer Steve Moser, who found code in Uber’s iPhone app containing details about “Chore.” Users would be able to hire a “tasker” for a minimum of one hour, specifying the job that needs to be done and when the tasker should arrive.

Similar to booking a ride or ordering food delivery, the code suggests that users would be asked to input the address of their request, review their submission, and then request the service. The fee for the task would be calculated based on the estimated time needed to complete it.

While Uber has not officially announced anything about launching “Chore,” this move would align with the company’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams. Originally a ridesharing service, Uber expanded into meal delivery as well. Launching a TaskRabbit-like service could further improve its bottom line.

If Uber decides to move forward with “Chore,” it is likely that the service would first be tested in select locations before considering a wider rollout. The fact that the code for the service has been found suggests that a test could be coming soon.

TaskRabbit, which was launched in 2008, offers a platform for hiring people to do various household tasks, including repairs, cleaning, gardening, and furniture assembly.

Overall, Uber’s potential entry into the task services market could provide users with more convenience and flexibility when it comes to outsourcing everyday tasks.

Sumber:

- Bloomberg