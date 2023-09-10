Ubah Rutin Penjagaan Kulit Anda untuk September

September is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and prepare your skin for the upcoming winter months. As the summer comes to an end, it’s important to repair any damage caused by the sun and to keep your skin hydrated and protected.

To start, incorporate products with humectants like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, and aloe vera into your skincare routine. These ingredients draw water to the surface of your skin and help keep it hydrated. Consider adding a face mist, such as the Ella & Jo 3in1 ‘Orange Blossom’ Hyaluronic Skin Mist, which contains soothing extracts of chamomile, cucumber, witch hazel, aloe vera, and green tea.

After hydrating, finish with a moisturizer or facial oil to lock in moisture. Weleda Skin Food is a popular choice among makeup artists and celebrities due to its antioxidant protection. For a lighter option, try Weleda Skin Food Light, which is ideal for prepping your skin before applying makeup.

To target dark spots and improve your complexion, regularly exfoliate with chemical exfoliants or a gentle scrub. The Skinician Advanced Pro-Radiance Enzyme Cleanser is a foaming face wash that contains exfoliating natural fruit acids (AHAs) and resurfacing prickly pear to leave your skin cleansed and healthy-looking.

Autumn is also a great time to introduce retinol into your skincare routine. Retinol helps boost collagen production and repair sun damage. Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturizer features bakuchiol, a gentle, plant-based vegan retinol alternative. This natural moisturizer speeds up cell turnover and supports elastin and collagen production.

Don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun, even in the cooler months. Skin Theøry Antioxidant Tinted Day Cream SPF 30 offers UVA/UVB protection and a color-adapting technology that suits all skin tones.

In addition to revamping your skincare routine, consider these “zit zappers” for blemish-prone skin. YonKa SOS Spot Roll-On soothes blemishes and purifies the skin, while the Dermalogica Deep Breakout Liquid Patch targets deep blemishes and fades marks. Cetaphil Gentle Clear Mattifying Blemish Moisturizer minimizes spots and improves the overall appearance of blemish-prone skin.

By incorporating these tips into your skincare routine, you can ensure that your skin is healthy, hydrated, and protected this September.

