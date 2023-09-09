Apple is gearing up to announce its latest products at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12. One of the highlights of the event will be the unveiling of the iPhone 15 lineup, which is expected to feature four models. These new iPhones are rumored to include a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island. Notably, the Pro models may come with additional features such as a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The camera specifications for the iPhone 15 lineup have also been leaked ahead of the event. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to feature a stacked camera sensor, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with a periscope telephoto lens that enables up to 6x optical zoom. These camera features are expected to be a highlight of Apple’s event.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models. These smartwatches are rumored to have a new S9 chip for improved performance, as well as upgrades to the heart rate monitor, sensors, and other components. The introduction of a new “U2” Ultra Wideband chip will enhance location tracking capabilities.

Following the event, Apple retail stores will be updating their displays and marketing materials to showcase the new products that were announced. This includes the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a USB-C AirPods case.

While rumors suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models may see a price increase of $100 compared to their predecessors, there is still uncertainty surrounding the exact pricing. Some analysts believe both models will cost $100 more, while others believe the increase will be limited to the Pro Max version.

There are also some products that are not expected to be announced at the event. These include Macs with the M3 chip, a second-generation HomePod mini, and iPad Pro models with OLED displays, which are rumored to be released at a later date.

Overall, Apple’s September 12 event is highly anticipated, with many exciting new products expected to be unveiled. Stay tuned as MacRumors will be providing coverage of the event to bring you all the details.

