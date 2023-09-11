iPhone 15 Pro Max Bersedia untuk Menggegarkan Pasaran Telefon Pintar

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max is about to revolutionize the world of smartphone photography. This upcoming addition to the iPhone 15 lineup will feature a periscope telephoto camera, setting it apart from its siblings and making it a must-have for photography enthusiasts.

In terms of popularity, Apple’s flagship is currently at the top of the charts, eagerly awaited by consumers around the globe. Following closely behind is Huawei’s recently announced Mate 60 Pro+, while the Samsung Galaxy A54 secures the third spot.

The previous week’s leader, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, slips down to fourth place, closely followed by the Galaxy S23 Ultra in fifth. The sixth and seventh positions are occupied by the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12, respectively. However, the Pixel 8 Pro, another rumored phone, manages to edge its way into the top 10, leaking information about its features and specifications prior to its official unveiling.

The Redmi 12 claims the ninth spot, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max rounds off the chart at number ten, creating an iPhone Pro Max sandwich. However, this means that there’s no room for the Sony Xperia 5 V, as well as the Galaxy A34 and A14.

With Apple’s highly anticipated event, “Wunderlust,” set to take place next week, we can expect even more excitement and new additions to the chart. It will be fascinating to see which current members manage to withstand the competition brought by the new releases.

Stay tuned for more updates next week!

Definisi:

– Periscope Telephoto Camera: A camera system that uses a prism to redirect light to a horizontally positioned sensor, allowing for longer focal lengths and better optical zoom capabilities.

– Smartphone photography: The practice of capturing photos using a smartphone, often enhanced by advanced camera features and image processing capabilities.

Sumber:

– Definisi: Kamus Merriam-Webster