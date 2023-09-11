Minggu Ini dalam Permainan Australia: Mortal Kombat 1, Baiten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster, dan Banyak Lagi!

Welcome back to This Week in Games Australia, where we give you a rundown of all the exciting games releasing in the next seven days. This week, the video game silly season resumes with a vengeance as major companies like WB Games, Ubisoft, and Nintendo launch highly anticipated titles.

On the AAA front, we have Mortal Kombat 1, The Crew Motorfest, and Baiten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster all hitting the shelves at once. These games are sure to captivate fans with their thrilling gameplay and stunning graphics.

However, amidst the battle of the AAA games, there are also several indie titles vying for attention. Hauma, The Isle Tide Hotel, Summum Aeterna, and Urbo offer unique experiences for gamers looking for something different.

Nintendo is also making waves with the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero: Part One – The Teal Mask. With its comically long title, this game promises to be an exciting addition to the Pokemon franchise.

If you want a preview of upcoming releases each week, don't forget to tune in to The Kotaku Australia Podcast every Friday.

Now, let’s dive into the games you can expect to play this week:

September 11:

– Hauma: Kisah Detektif Noir (PC)

– Tavernacle! (PC)

September 12:

– Neon White (PS5, Nintendo Switch)

– Somnipathy (PC)

September 13:

– 30XX (Nintendo Switch)

– Eternights (PS5, PC, PS4)

– [I] Tidak Wujud (PC, MAC)

– The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

– MythForce (PC)

– Nour: Main Dengan Makanan Anda (PS5, PC, PS4)

– Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

And many more exciting titles coming later in the week! Stay tuned for more gaming updates.

