Dapatkan Mikrofon Blue Yeti X dengan diskaun $30 di Dell

The Blue Yeti X microphone is a top-quality option for Twitch streaming, podcasting, and professional-level gaming and YouTube productions. And now, you can get it for an even better deal. Dell is currently offering a $30 discount on the Blue Yeti X, bringing the price down from $170 to just $140. This is a limited-time deal, and with the popularity of the microphone, stocks may run out quickly. If you’re in the market for a high-quality microphone, now is the time to make your purchase and save.

The Blue Yeti X features a four-capsule condenser array and offers four recording modes for different audio needs. Cardioid Mode captures sound directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for streaming and podcasting. Omni Mode captures audio equally from all directions, perfect for picking up ambient sounds. Bidirectional Mode records from both the front and rear of the microphone, great for interviews. Lastly, Stereo Mode uses both left and right channels for a realistic sound image.

With an 11-segment LED meter, you can easily monitor your voice levels to ensure the best sound quality. The Blue Yeti X also includes a multi-function smart knob that allows for quick adjustments of microphone gain, headphone volume, and more. Additionally, the microphone features customizable LED lights that can match your stream’s aesthetic.

The Blue Yeti X is a highly capable microphone, and at $140, it’s a deal that shouldn’t be missed. However, this discounted price won’t last forever, so act fast and secure your own Blue Yeti X before stocks run out.

Sources: [Source]

Definisi:

– Twitch streaming: Broadcasting live video game footage on the platform Twitch.

– Condenser array: A type of microphone that uses multiple condenser elements to capture sound from different angles.

– Cardioid Mode: A recording mode that captures sound directly in front of the microphone.

– Omni Mode: A recording mode that captures audio equally from all directions.

– Bidirectional Mode: A recording mode that captures sound from both the front and rear of the microphone.

– Stereo Mode: A recording mode that uses both left and right channels for a realistic sound image.