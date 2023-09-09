Dron AIR NEO Dikuasakan AI: Mengubah Permainan untuk Fotografi Udara

This article highlights the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone, an innovative device that is revolutionizing drone photography through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The drone, currently available for $149.99, features an AI-powered Autofly mode that enables it to automatically track and record videos or capture photos of its subject.

One of the notable features of the AIR NEO is its ability to lock onto a target and capture dynamic shots from various angles. It eliminates the need for manual control or remote shutters, making it a convenient tool for both hobbyist photographers and professionals. The AirSelfie app, compatible with the AIR NEO, allows for easy syncing and quick photo transfers from the drone to a mobile device.

Despite its small size, the AIR NEO packs impressive specs. It offers a wireless range of up to 60 feet and can stay airborne for up to six minutes on a single charge. While it does not have integrated GPS, the user-friendly app provides a greater degree of control during flights. Additionally, extra propellers are included with the purchase in case of turbulence or damage.

The utilization of AI in drone photography opens up new possibilities for capturing unique and dynamic shots. Event photographers can benefit from the AIR NEO’s tracking capabilities, while social media enthusiasts can easily record videos for online platforms.

In conclusion, the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone represents a significant advancement in drone photography. With its AI capabilities and user-friendly features, the drone offers convenience, versatility, and the ability to capture stunning aerial images.

Sumber:

– AirSelfie