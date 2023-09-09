Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Disahkan oleh BTS, Kini Dijual dengan harga $87.99

Samsung is currently offering a rare discount on its Galaxy Buds Live, the true wireless earbuds endorsed by global superstars BTS. Normally priced at $149.99+, fans of BTS and audio enthusiasts alike can now purchase these Samsung earbuds for just $87.99, a 41% discount. This is one of the first times that the Galaxy Buds Live has been available for under $100.

BTS, as ambassadors for Samsung, appeared in a campaign for the Galaxy Buds last year and have been frequently seen wearing these lightweight earbuds.

The Galaxy Buds Live offer a number of attractive features. These wireless earbuds provide big, loud sound with a 12mm speaker tuned by AKG and enhanced bass. The open design mimics the experience of attending a live concert, allowing you to hear your music more naturally. The wider soundstage captures every detail and nuance of your tunes.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds Live come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, a rare feature in earbuds priced under $100. By simply tapping the side of the earbuds, you can activate ANC mode and block out background noise. Tapping again allows you to let in live sounds, such as traffic alerts, while still enjoying your music.

These earbuds also boast strong battery life, offering up to eight hours of playback on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the included wireless charging case. With built-in microphones, they are perfect for making calls. Pairing the Buds Live with your voice assistant enables hands-free calling and functionality.

The current Amazon deal offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in four different colors for just $87.99. These earbuds have received excellent reviews online, with a 4.4-star rating from over 25,000 verified shoppers.

In addition to the Galaxy Buds Live, Google’s Pixel Buds are also currently on sale.

