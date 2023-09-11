Kehidupan bandar

Logitech Memperkenalkan Webcam Artikulasi untuk Mesyuarat Jauh yang Dipertingkatkan dan Penstriman Langsung

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
Logitech has unveiled its latest innovation, the Logitech Reach, an articulating webcam designed to improve remote meetings, online tutoring, and livestreaming experiences. The company plans to crowdfund the camera through Indiegogo Enterprise in order to refine the design and determine the pricing.

While the webcam itself is not new, as it is based on the Logitech Streamcam, the addition of an articulating arm provides enhanced functionality. This 1080p, 60fps webcam can be replaced with another Streamcam if needed, ensuring that users do not have to purchase an entirely new device in case of damage.

Logitech conducted market research and found that most respondents preferred an all-in-one solution rather than just a mount. Therefore, the company decided to offer the Reach as a complete package. After the Indiegogo campaign concludes and sufficient data is collected, Logitech will commence sales of the Reach, with options of a free-standing base or a desk clamp.

One standout feature of the Reach is its smooth panning capability, which allows users to easily showcase items on their desk by smoothly panning across them. Logitech Product Lead Gaurav Bradoo highlighted a specially designed ring on the camera mount that ensures the image remains upright while panning. The stability and smoothness of movement address the limitations of existing articulating webcam mounts.

Although the timing of the Reach’s release may seem a bit late, considering the shift away from remote work in many companies, it still offers valuable benefits for those who continue to work remotely or for streamers and vloggers seeking more dynamic content. With its versatility, the Reach aims to enhance the interactive experience of online meetings and livestreams.

