Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the iPhone 15, expected to take place at an event on Tuesday. While the new phone is generating excitement, the biggest change this year could be the price. Apple has typically kept prices the same while upgrading technology with each new iPhone release. However, there are indications that the price of the Pro-level models may increase by $100 or $200 compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are already quite expensive, with the cheapest option priced at $999 and the most expensive configuration reaching $1,599. Apple may believe that consumers will be willing to pay more for the iPhone 15 Pro models, given their popularity. Analyst Brian White suggests that Apple might consider a price hike due to inflationary forces that have impacted the economy in recent years.

There are differing opinions on whether Apple will raise prices across the board or only for certain models. Analyst Erik Woodring suggests that Apple may increase the price of the Pro Max by $150 to account for a new rear-facing periscope lens. However, he believes it would be uncharacteristic of Apple to raise prices across the entire smartphone market, which has seen an 11% decline.

In addition to price changes, there are also concerns about potential production delays for the new iPhones. While most iPhone models are typically available in mid-September, there are indications that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be readily available until October due to manufacturing challenges.

As for features, Apple is expected to introduce incremental updates rather than groundbreaking innovations. The new models are likely to be faster and may include the switch from Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable to the more universal USB-C cord. Base-level models may see enhancements such as the inclusion of features found in last year’s Pro models, like the A16 chip, Dynamic Island, and a 48-megapixel camera.

For those considering the Pro models, there may be additional incentives such as a titanium frame and camera enhancements. Analysts suggest that Apple may introduce more casing color options, including a rumored dark blue color for the Pro line and a pink option for the base-level model.

In addition to the iPhone updates, Apple is expected to refresh its Apple Watch lineup with the Apple Watch Series 9. Reports indicate that the new watch will feature a faster processor but maintain the same design. There may also be an upgraded version of the Ultra Watch in a black color option.

Overall, the Wall Street community is closely watching the timing and pricing of Apple’s new phones. The iPhone 15’s price changes and potential production delays have sparked discussions among analysts. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday and will be available for live viewing on Apple’s website.

